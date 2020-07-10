AR Rahman on Dil Bechara’s music: Album is carefully curated, now has memories of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara will release on July 24, 2020. The film’s music has been composed by Oscar-winning composer, AR Rahman.

For any Bollywood film, music becomes the soul of the story and hence, for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara, AR Rahman has come up with a ‘carefully curated’ album. The film’s first song Dil Bechara title track was released on July 10, 2020, and already fans of Sushant are loving it. Now, in a recent chat, the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman spoke about how the music of the film is special and how he created the album.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Rahman shared that when he writes songs, he lets them be for a bit before sharing it with the director. Talking about Dil Bechara, Rahman told the daily that the album is carefully curated as the film is all heart and also precious memories of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rahman said, “When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present them to the director. It was a great experience collaborating with Mukesh on this film; his enthusiasm is infectious. This album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, memories of Sushant.”

Further, talking about the music, Mukesh Chhabra also was all praises for AR Rahman and his music. He said that it is due to the music, the narrative of the film becomes beautiful. Further, Rahman added, “There is no formula to composing music; it depends on what appeases the heart.” Well, the first song, Dil Bechara title track gave fans a glimpse of the lively and cheerful Manny and reminded them of Sushant and his terrific on screen presence.

The film marks the debut for Sanjana Sanghi and directorial debut for Mukesh Chhabra. The album of the film has several singers including Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, AR Rahman, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shashaa Tirupati and Jonita Gandhi. The film is all set to release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Share your comment ×