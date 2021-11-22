Aranyak Trailer Out: Raveena Tandon & Parambrata’s murder mystery unfolds dark secrets in a forest

The trailer for Aranyak is finally out. The streaming platforms have been a blessing for the world of content, artists, and the audience. Where else would we get the opportunity to watch actors reinvent themselves in a variety of roles and genres? Take the Raveena Tandon starrer Aranyak for instance, the popular 90s actor is all set to make her debut in the digital space with this thriller, where she will be seen donning the uniform of a cop. The teaser for the web series dropped a couple of weeks back, and fans have been excited to watch Raveena, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Ashutosh Rana together on screen. And today, the trailer came out a few moments back.

Some time back, the trailer for Aranyak was released and it looks like a gripping tale, to say the least. Kasturi Dogra, SHO (Raveena Tandon) is getting replaced by Angad Malik (Parambrata Chattopadhyay), and clearly there’s air of tension between the two. But just before Kasturi gets down from her post, the town of Sironah is faced with a mystery as a man and a daughter go missing. The trailer lets us know that something has gone terribly wrong in a hotel on the night of November 12th, as people in power try to hide the truth. Blood, fires, and hanging bodies only prove that something terrible has gone down.

As Kasturi tries to solve the biggest case of her career with Angad, her personal relationships suffer. Ashutosh Rana’s warning about the blood-thirsty beast that comes out on the night of lunar eclipse only adds to the suspense and thrill. “Everyone has a secret, everyone is a suspect” mentions the trailer. What secrets reside in this mysterious Himalayan town of Sironah? What is the story behind the beast in the jungle? Is it real, or a figment of myth and imagination? Will Raveena’s cop unfold the truth before it’s too late? Watch Aranyak on December 10th to find out.

Watch Aranyak’s trailer below:

Directed by Vinay Waikul, Aranyak has been bankrolled by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment. Rohan Sippy and Charudutt Acharya are the writers of the series. Meghna Malik, Zakir Hussain and Indraneil Sengupta will be seen playing pivotal roles in the series.