Are Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner vacationing in Monaco together? Eagle-eyed fans think so

Things seem to be going well for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. It looks like the rumored couple took a romantic trip to Monaco over the memorial day weekend. Kendall took to Instagram to post a video of dreamy fireworks, which proved that she and Bad Bunny were on the trip together.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner in Monaco

Kendall has been showing fans glimpses of her vacation in Monaco. A few of the model’s close friends, including Fai Khardra and twins Simi and Haze, have been spotted in her pictures and videos, but her rumored boyfriend is yet to make an appearance in them. The Jenner sister seems to be living life to the fullest and her pictures are proof. It was only speculation that Kendall was vacationing with Bad Bunny until she posted a video of a dreamy firework display and confirmed fans’ suspicions.

What confirmed fans’ suspicion was when Janthony Oliveras, who is Bad Bunny’s creative consultant and childhood best friend, also posted a video of the same fireworks display soon after. The video was deleted immediately after posting but served as proof of the couple spending time together.

Fans react to the video

An eagle-eyed fan quickly took a screenshot of Janthony’s story as soon as he posted it. The fan later took to Twitter to share the screenshot and wrote, "Benito and Kendall spent the weekend with his friends on a yacht in Monaco!"

A discussion on Reddit started when a person posted a screenshot that proved Janthony had recently deleted the story as the screenshot read, "Sorry, this post was deleted by the person who originally posted it." Another person observed, "They also both started posting at the same time lol."

A third person added, "Also looks like a great yacht, Benito’s record label head/manager was there as well; does he and Benito split the cost? Just wondering what the rich do."

Another person noted that Kendall’s best friend Hailey Bieber was also in Monaco but did not meet her. Speculations about some kind of feud brewing between the two arose as Hailey was seen hanging out with Kendall’s ex Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker started dating in June 2020 and broke up two years later in June 2022. The model dated Ben Simmons on and on for 2 years starting in 2018.

