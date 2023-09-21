Are BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa leaving YG Entertainment due to other offers? Agency responds

BLACKPINK has been gaining attention for its contract renewal with YG Entertainment for the past few months. According to the reports made by South Korean media outlets, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa might be leaving the agency as they have been receiving offers from different agencies. The agency has responded to the rumors regarding the contract renewal of all four members of the group.

Are Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa leaving YG Entertainment?

On September 21, many industry insiders in the music entertainment industry of South Korea were talking about the contract renewal status of the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK. The group marked their 7th year anniversary on August 8, however, it was also the month that marked their contract expiration with their management company. According to the reports, it was said that Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa will not renew their contract however Rosé will stay in the company. The rumors said the group was discussing a last-minute negotiation on "separately and together activities". It was said that all three will move to different agencies and continue as a group for six months on a yearly basis.

Speculations said Rosé signed an agreement to renew the contract with YG Entertainment. All these rumors widely circulated that some members were leaving the agency. YG Entertainment responded briefly regarding the speculations, "Currently, the contract renewal of BLACKPINK has not been confirmed yet, it is still being discussed." It is yet to see what decision the members will make.

Rumors about offers given to Lisa and Jisoo

Rumors had been circulating that many foreign investors were interested in working with Jisoo. It was said that Jisoo's incredible performance as an actor attracted many investors as they were impressed by his potential in the acting field. For Lisa, the speculations said that she was receiving offers from management companies outside South Korea. Her enormous popularity in Southeast Asia was said to be the reason why many companies are interested in her. However, their signing with other agencies was denied as YG Entertainment confirmed that they are still discussing the renewal of the contract.

