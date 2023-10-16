Are BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé jumping ship to Columbia Records from YG Ent? Here’s why

BLACKPINK’s members are continuously hitting the headlines amid swirling rumors of their exit from the current agency post-contract expiration. However, neither YG Entertainment nor the BLACKPINK members themselves have released any such statements. Days ago, Jennie debuted with her second solo single hinting towards the continued relationship with the agency, but the recent social media activities of Lisa and Rosé have once again fueled the rumors. The Internet is buzzing with the K-pop idols’ potential collaboration with Columbia Records.

BLACKPINK's Lisa joining Columbia Records? CEO's Instagram follow sparks speculation

On October 15, a few BLACKPINK fans noticed some unusual engagements on the Instagram handle of the Money singer. According to rumors, Lisa has drawn attention because it looks like the CEO, the manager of digital marketing, and the creative specialist at Columbia Records are all following the K-pop idol on her Instagram. Moreover, Jennifer Mallory, the President of Columbia Records, is currently following all four members of BLACKPINK including Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé spotted dining with the CEO of Columbia Records, sparks speculation

Before Lisa, Rosé was spotted dining with the CEO of Columbia Records recently. As soon as the picture went viral on social media, fans started speculating about the potential collaboration. Lately, there has been a lot of discussion about the BLACKPINK member's possible comeback solo album. The picture in question only fueled the anticipation even further while also sparking a lot of rumors about a potential partnership in the US.

The future of BLACKPINK with YG Entertainment

Many fans still believe that it is not a huge deal even in light of these two events. This is because it may not be new for YG to let its group collaborate with Columbia Records while staying in the management as well. Earlier, TREASURE, the K-pop boy group under YG Entertainment signed up with Columbia Records signaling the beginning of a strong partnership between leading K-agencies with US record labels. The agency released a statement stating that the 10-member boy band will only get stronger after disseminating and promoting their songs in the US. They further emphasized the fact that audiences can see them more on American television and that one can buy their recordings available at big-box stores, both of which might help them go up the Billboard charts.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Marvels: Park Seo Joon turns into charismatic Prince Yan of Aladna in character poster for Hollywood debut