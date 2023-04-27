Are BTS’ Jimin, RM and BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Jennie attending the Met Gala 2023?

The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious events in the fashion calendar every year. The highly-anticipated event is scheduled to take place next month on May 1, 2023. The Met Gala or the Met Ball is an annual fundraising gala that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Every year, the event is themed a particular way, in alignment with which celebrities are invited to walk the red carpet in their designer outfits, often making bold fashion statements.

BTS’ Jimin, RM, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé at Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala 2023 is undoubtedly expected to be a star-studded affair, and fans are already speculating the list of celebrities that might attend the event. Among the said rumoured attendees are BTS' RM and Jimin, as well as BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rosé.

Given the aforementioned idols’ massive global appeal, it shouldn’t be too hard to tell that they will make heads turn left, right and center at the Met Gala 2023, if they were to grace the event with their presence that is.

BTS’ Jimin and RM as well as BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé are a group of K-pop idols who are known for their impeccable fashion sense. Their presence at the event will be a statement in itself.

While the attendance of these Korean stars at the Met Gala 2023 is not confirmed yet, fans are eagerly waiting to see them walk the red carpet. BTS and BLACKPINK have a massive global following, and their appearance at the event would not only be a treat for their fans but also a significant moment for the Korean music industry.

Met Gala 2023

Met Gala 2023 is all set to bless the world of fashion on May 1, 2023. The official theme for this year’s Met Ball is Karl Lagerfield: A Line of Beauty. Backed by the luxury fashion houses of Chanel, Fendi and Karl Lagerfield, the Met Gala 2023 will be chaired by Vogue’s Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour, English-Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa, actress and filmmaker Michaela Coel, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz and star tennis player Roger Federer.

