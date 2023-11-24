Are BTS' Jungkook and Jimin shooting for collaboration project in Japan? Duo's sudden trip raises anticipation

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin flew to Japan on November 23 which led to anticipations for their collaborative filming schedule. On November 22 it was announced that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had initiated the process of their mandatory military enlistment. Shortly after, Jungkook confirmed that he would be enlisting to serve in the military in December. Fans look forward to what the idol has in store before he enlists.

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin's upcoming activities

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin took off to Japan on November 23. They were spotted at Gimpo International Airport as they departed. A South Korean media outlet which recorded the members at the airport, wrote this in the caption of their video on YouTube, 'Jungkook and Jimin depart from Gimpo International Airport to Japan on November 23 to film a documentary'. This has led to many fans anticipating what the members might be dropping next.

Some also speculated that the BTS members might be attending the 2023 Mnet Asia Music Awards (MAMA) in Tokyo on November 28. Both have been nominated for the Artist of the Year award.

Fans also enjoyed the adorable moment when Jimin hugged Jungkook from the side and hugged him. Jimin leaned on the maknae as he rested and fans couldn't get more of their cute interaction.

BTS' recent activities

As announced by BIGHIT MUSIC, members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the process of enlisting in the military. Jungkook also confirmed through an emotional letter to the fans that he will be enlisting this December.

BTS is all set to release its documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Beyond. The eight-part docuseries will be released on December 20 and will be streaming on Disney+ with two new episodes every Wednesday. The documentary will look back at their journey in the past 10 years and how far they have come.

On November 24, Jungkook released a 3D Justin Timberlake remix which is a new version of his track that featured Jack Harlow and is a part of his first solo album GOLDEN.

Jimin unveiled his first documentary Jimin's Production Diary on October 23 which elaborated on the creation process of his first solo album FACE.

