Are BTS' Jungkook and Stay fame The Kid LAROI collaborating? Decoding hints

The Kid LAROI recently shared a photo with BTS' Jungkook, adding more fuel to the speculation of a potential collaboration between the two artists. They've been dropping hints for a bit, keeping fans guessing about the possibility of a joint song. Here are the clues that suggest a potential collaboration.

The hints by The Kid LAROI about collaboration with Jungkook until the recent photo

Recent social media activity has sparked significant interest in BTS' Jungkook's much-anticipated track from his debut album, Golden. The Kid LAROI, the 20-year-old Australian singer-songwriter celebrated for his global hit STAY, is rumored to join forces with UK rapper Central Cee, renowned for his popular UK rap track Sprinter, and BTS’ Jungkook, the global superstar behind the chart-topping song Seven. The speculated collaboration is said to be titled TOO MUCH.

The buzz began when The Kid LAROI mentioned on an Instagram live session that he is gearing up to release the first song from his upcoming album, and it happens to be titled Too Much. He hinted at collaborating with "a couple of friends,". The decision to release this particular song was described as impulsive, driven by LAROI's strong passion for the track. He assured fans that all the details would be unveiled in the coming days, building anticipation with the hints he has been dropping so far.

Adding to the mounting speculation, The Kid LAROI posted a photo on his Instagram story featuring a Jungkook Funko (BTS' doll merchandise) with the caption "Was it too much." Additionally, he shared a video of a 3D singer performing his song STAY, a track released in collaboration with Justin Bieber from the reloaded mixtape F*ck Love 3: Over You. This post further fueled speculations of a potential collaboration.

The referenced video is from one of BTS Jungkook's previous Weverse lives where he was seen enthusiastically singing and performing STAY live for fans. The Kid LAROI shared a snippet of Jungkook singing the song, accompanied by finger heart, teary-eyed, and "soon" emoticons, triggering rumors of a collaboration. Further contributing to the speculation, he posted a photo of Central Cee with the same "soon" emoticon. The Kid LAROI also simultaneously followed both Jungkook and Central Cee on TikTok.

The collaboration rumors gained more traction when ARMYs discovered that The Kid LAROI was scheduled to perform at the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival in Busan, South Korea, on October 8. Busan holds significance as not only the hometown of BTS member Jungkook but also connects to a cryptic hint about a potential future collaboration between Jungkook and The Kid LAROI.

Adding to the intrigue, The Kid LAROI shared a post featuring Central Cee tattooing too much on his leg. Notably, The Kid LAROI has been consistently posting with Central Cee, and within a span of ten days, he shared three stories featuring Jungkook. The heightened activity on social media has led fans to anticipate a significant announcement from The Kid LAROI on the upcoming Tuesday, with speculations pointing towards a formal announcement for his new single.

The Kid LAROI posts a photo with Jungkook

Jungkook is gearing up to release his first full-length solo album on November 3, and the anticipation among ARMYs is rising. Fans can look forward to exciting promotional events, including a video call fan sign event on November 11 and the highly anticipated GOLDEN Live On Stage concert at Jangchung Arena on November 20.

As speculations run high about potential collaborations on the upcoming album, the confirmed titles of three tracks—3D, Seven (explicit version), and Seven (clean version)—have already stirred excitement. Netizens are now more convinced than ever that a collaboration is in the works, especially after the meeting of the two talented artists in Korea. The Kid LAROI shared a photo of them sitting together, with a visible microphone in the corner and the caption "Me & JK 🔜." Fans are interpreting this as a confirmation of a possible upcoming collaboration. The Kid LAROI is currently in Jungkook's hometown of Busan following his performance at the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival on October 8 KST. While awaiting an official announcement, fans are diligently searching for more clues.

Adding to this another speculation also rose up as American singer-songwriter Victoria Monét liked an ARMY’s tweet expressing hopes for a collaboration with Jungkook. This action sparked further rumors of a potential collaboration in the works. With anticipation running high, fans eagerly await official news regarding collaborations involving Jungkook and other artists.

