Are Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young expecting their first child? Actor’s agency reacts to pregnancy rumors

Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young have become husband and wife after completing their marriage registration on February 27, 2026. The couple is known to have been dating following their meeting on K-drama Uncle Samsik's sets, which was released in 2024. However, their sudden decision to register their marriage first and not go for a wedding ceremony instead seems to have raised questions about a possible pregnancy. The couple has now responded via Star News, quashing any speculations and emphasizing that they went this route as they already planned on getting married while starting to date.

Tiffany Young is NOT pregnant with her and Byun Yo Han’s child, says the latter’s agency

As Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young announced their marriage registration to the world with a note released via his agency, TEAMHOPE, rumors that the couple was expecting their first child began swirling around the internet. Shutting down any questions, the actor’s side shared, “There is no premarital pregnancy. From the time they made their relationship public, it was understood to be a marriage-minded relationship, and they proceeded with the marriage registration before the wedding ceremony.”

In line with this, back in December 2025, when the confirmation of their romantic relationship was first revealed to the world, both parties shared that they were dating with marriage in mind. A similar notion was carried into their personal letters, which were shared with the fans via the two’s social media handles.

In the letters, the two had emphasized that they’d be the first ones to inform their fans of any wedding plans, and the same promise had been kept when, on Friday, they confirmed that a small ceremony in the presence of their family would follow. However, the duo has maintained that no details, including the date, time, and venue had been fixed as of now. With this, Tiffany Young becomes the first member of Girls’ Generation to get married.

