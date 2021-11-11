Are ‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin tying the knot?

This has got to be the best news of the week! The fairytale of the two actors might be coming full circle as we hear reports of Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin getting ready to take their relationship to the next step soon. Media outlet OBS News TV has shared information about the most talked about couple in K-town.

It has been reported that Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are in the preparation for their marriage, which can also mean that the two are already engaged. According to the reports, the lead stars of the breakout romance drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ have been liquidating their personal property in order to get married soon.

This news comes after the revelation of their relationship that came about in January 2021. The two superstars’ agencies also confirmed that they were indeed dating and fans couldn’t contain their happiness. The two usually private actors had been in a relationship after starring in the tvN drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ and the 2018 action thriller ‘The Negotiation’.

Previously too the two were rumoured to be planning for a wedding but no confirmation was received from either side and we can imagine how eager the fans must be! If the reports are to be believed, it can be expected to be a royal affair when the King and Queen of K-dramaland walk down the aisle.

Meanwhile, Son Ye Jin will be seen in ‘Thirty Nine’ next alongside ‘Hospital Playlist’ fame Jeon Mi Do. Hyun Bin has been cast for the role of a NIS agent for ‘The Point Men’, slated to release in 2022.

