Are Dok2 and Lee Hi dating? Here’s what we know as duo launches new label

The K-Hip Hop and R&B scenes have a new couple! On March 28, initial reports of rapper Dok2 (pronounced Tokki, meaning rabbit in Korean) and singer Lee Hi (real name Lee Ha Yi), dating, surfaced on the internet, with the first claims coming from HIP KR, a magazine. Soon after, the two seemingly confirmed their romantic relationship, alongside revealing their self-established agency, 808 HI Recordings.

Dok2 and Lee Hi are dating, know about their possible first meeting

Right after launching their new company, 808 HI Recordings, Dok2 and Lee Hi released a duo song, titled You & Me, on the same day at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The song is a through-and-through R&B hip-hop track capturing their feelings. It is believed that the two first met while working on their duet song, Like, as a part of MBC’s Infinite Challenge, which eventually led them to work on multiple projects together.

Check out the You & Me visualizer clip below:

She participated in Dok2’s 28th birthday album Re Born, which was released in 2017, on the track On & On. It is believed that the two have been dating since late 2022, marking this as their fifth year of being in a relationship. While never openly discussing their romance, it is believed that the couple has long been an open secret in the Korean hip-hop space. Rapper Sleepy even commented ‘Let’s go marriage,” on the update of their dating on social media.

According to allkpop, the two are believed to be in a long-standing, serious relationship. And while the two have not personally confirmed the reports, they are said to be currently living together in the US. As such, a representative of the rapper said to Dispatch, “Dok2 is in the U.S., and due to the time difference, we are still confirming the details.”

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