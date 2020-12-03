Are idol rappers like Suga and Lisa different from 'real' rappers like BewhY and Jessi?

While there is no question about the level of expertise and unbiased judgement of the judges themselves, the debate about idol rappers being different from K-Hip Hop rappers continues to exist on online forums. However, there is no real basis for these distinctions. As a matter of fact, idol rappers can be considered harder workers for they have to master multiple fields of art such as vocalising and dancing/choreography and sometimes even acting! This is not to say that K-Hip Hip artists are not hard workers. They have other areas to prioritise such as musical arrangements, production, music videos and more. In simple words, all artists have their own merits by virtue of which, they have found success. It is absolutely wrongful to pitch one genre against another or similarly, equate one to another. When it comes to technicality and flow, BTS’ Suga and (G)I-dle’s Soyeon have unmatched talent. With regards to experimentation and intensity, BTS’ RM and WINNER’s MINO are simply incredible. On the other hand, these talents are equally at par with K-Hip Hop legends like Jay Park (who himself debuted as an idol with 2PM and now is the founder of the biggest hip-hop labels in South Korea, AOMG and H1GHR Music Records) and Nucksal. Of course K-Hip Hop artists like BewhY, Tiger JK, Bizzy and Yoon Mirae are beyond comparison when it comes to rap but that is in no way because they are not idols. As such, it would be pointless to compare the two in any way, shape or form. Rather, it is important to understand their music, appreciate it and pass it on to more fans so everyone can indulge in their favourite music!

