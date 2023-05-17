Are Jung Hae In and Im Siwan shooting for ‘88 liner travel variety show in Scotland? Details inside

Actors Jung Hae In and Im Siwan will be joining hands for a new variety show helmed by JTBC. According to reports, the two stars left for filming in Scotland on May 15. The entertainment program, tentatively called, ‘Learning on a Trip: First Time Traveling with ‘88ers’, will be led by PD Oh Chung who is known for previous works ‘Chicken Road' and tvN's 'Taxi’.

Jung Hae In and Im Siwan’s new variety show concept

It has been reported that the two actors, both born in 1988, will be heading to a famous whiskey distillery in Scotland. The show will focus on their traveling escapades as well as their interest in alcohol. The two are known to be friends and have been seen hanging out together. Actor Im Siwan shared a photo of the two from one of their catch-up sessions last year on his personal Instagram, shocking their fans.

He is known to be friends with many other actors in the industry including Park Bo Gum who he has been recently spotted going on marathon runs. They have shared photos from their regular meetings, expressing their fondness for the sport and keeping themselves healthy.

Jung Hae In and Im Siwan on variety shows

Previously, Jung Hae In participated in another similar travel program called ‘Jung Hae In’s Travel Log’ where he visited New York in 2019. His castmates included fellow actors Eun Jong Gun and Lim Hyun Soo. In fact, a particular scene when the ‘Snowdrop’ actor was asked for his ID while ordering a glass of beer went viral because of his cute reaction and disbelief at being questioned about being underage at 32 years old. As a member of ZE:A, Im Siwan has enjoyed his fair share of variety show experiences. His most recent appearance was on ‘House of Wheels’ season 2 as a cast member alongside Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Won.

Meanwhile, fans of Jung Hae In and Im Siwan have already spotted the duo filming for the show in Scotland. They could be seen dragging their luggage on a street as cameras filmed them.

