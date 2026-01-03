Are Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung dating? Know truth behind Can This Love Be Translated stars’ relationship rumors

A new Korean couple seems to have been all the internet can talk about these days! Actors Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung’s faces have been plastered across social media, with tabloid-style images spreading around claiming that Joo Ho Jin and Cha Mu Hee— their characters’ names, are dating. This seems to be another clever tactic by the fans of the two actors to hype up their upcoming K-drama, Can This Love Be Translated? releasing on January 16, 2026.

Truth behind viral Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung dating rumors

Fans have taken to social media to share a breaking news-style update about the newly formed couple. They began spreading the following caption with photos taken during the filming of the show, “Actress Cha Mu Hee is reportedly in a relationship with her interpreter, Joo Ho Jin. According to [tabloid name], the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic date in Canada, showing affection despite their busy schedules. Her agency is currently checking the facts.”

The words are typical of a reported relationship article, which the fans are using to their advantage for the promotion of their upcoming romance drama, Can This Love Be Translated? They are following up with updates from the character’s agency in the show, making it seem as if the real agency has responded, asking viewers to check out the new couple on the show. Matching ‘couple’ items are being spotted by keen-eyed fans, further fueling the promotional tactic. Others are praising the dedication of these fans and asking them to pass on the marketing techniques to the promoters of the Korean drama.

About Can This Love Be Translated?

The K-drama follows Cha Mu Hee, a beloved Korean actress who ends up participating in a dating reality show. Jo Hoo Jin, a multilingual interpreter, is hired to accompany the star and help her. His language skills, knowledge of English, Japanese, and Italian, have him and the top star on the same side but with different views on love. Slowly, they communicate and form feelings in the upcoming 12-episode series dropping on Netflix in a couple of weeks.

ALSO READ: 11 K-drama and OTT releases to check out in January 2026: Can This Love Be Translated to Single’s Inferno Season 5