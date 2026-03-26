Are Kim Young Dae and Lee Na Eun dating? Agencies respond after actors are spotted shopping together

New real-life K-drama couple in town? With their reel love stories taking over the fans’ hearts, it seems Kim Young Dae and Lee Na Eun may be up for some actual romance. The Extraordinary You co-stars have been acquainted with each other since 2019, when they came together for the first time on screen. However, a recent sighting reported by Star Today showcases them shopping together, while being based in the same area of the city. Their agencies have since denied the dating rumors, calling them ‘just friends,’ as the actor preps for his upcoming military enlistment.

Lee Na Eun and Kim Young Dae get embroiled in dating speculations

On March 26, reports claimed that the two actors were spotted browsing for daily essentials like toothbrushes and recommending other regular items for each other at a drugstore near Gwangnaru, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on the previous day. It was also noted that Lee Na Eun resides in the Guri district, while Kim Young Dae is based in the Gwangjin district, which are less than an hour away from each other, further adding to their dating rumors. Soon after, their agencies replied to the romantic relationship speculations.

“The two have been close friends for a long time,” said OUTERUNIVERSE, Kim Young Dae’s management label to OSEN. Meanwhile, Lee Na Eun’s aide, Namoo Actors, maintained a similar response, “There were several others with them as they went running. They are not dating, but close friends.”

Meanwhile, Kim Young Dae recently announced that he will be enlisting as an active duty soldier in the Korean army in April. He was last seen in Jisoo and Seo In Guk’s Boyfriend on Demand for a cameo, with his last full role being Dear X with Kim Yoo Jung. On the other hand, Lee Na Eun was recently seen in The Defects.

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