Are The Kissing Booth 2 co stars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez dating? Latter REVEALS

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez's Instagram banter has many believing that a romance is blossoming between The Kissing Booth 2 co-stars. Taylor addressed the dating rumours in a recent interview.

If you've loved The Kissing Booth 2, then it's almost a mutually exclusive feeling that our current celebrity crush is none other than Taylor Zakhar Perez, who played Elle Evans' (Joey King) swoon-worthy new classmate Marco. Over the past few weeks, Instagram has been filled with cutesy banter between King and Perez, which includes posting some amazing photos of the close friends. Fans of the pair couldn't help but wonder if a real-life romance was blossoming between the co-stars.

In a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight, when Taylor was asked about the rampant dating rumours with Joey, the handsome actor revealed, "I love her. I love her dearly. I’d do anything for her. We’re not dating. I’ll end it with that." On how the duo became close friends, Perez shared that the two hit it off when they were filming in South Africa and had dinner together. They cooked for each other and inevitably became "the best of friends".

"I’m sure it was odd for her to go back into a production with someone that she dated," Taylor reasoned; referencing to King's ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi, who fans adore as Noah in The Kissing Booth franchise, and added, "And so me being this new castmate and Joel [Courtney] being there and Meganne [Young], we kind of just all meshed really well together."

Since they live close by to each other in Los Angeles, they hung out more and became "really close", especially during the quarantine period when they needed someone they could trust.

Touching upon Joey's recent 21st birthday celebrations, Perez shared with ET, "Last weekend we went to celebrate her birthday and a friend of mine’s birthday. We just went together and had a good time," and added how he and Joey cracked up when the Internet went "crazy" over the pair's IG photos from their getaway.

