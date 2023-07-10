Are Lim Young Woong and ex-Sistar member Soyou dating? Fish Music, Big Planet Made release statements

On July tenth, Soyou's agency, Big Planet Made, said that Soyou as of late visited Jeju Island for shooting. It was exclusively coincidentally that her activities overlapped with Lim Young Woong, however there is no connection. Additionally, it was false, according to a Fish Music representative. Previously, an online community was the source of rumors that Lim Young Woong and Ex-Sistar's Soyou were in a romantic relationship.

Lim Young Woong and Soyou’s dating rumors:

The proof introduced as the reason for the dating rumors was a photograph taken at an eatery in Jeju Island, and around the same time, the café official posted a picture of proof taken with Lim Young Woong and Soyou via social media. In particular, when fans asked, "Did these two come together?" a manager of the restaurant deleted only Soyou's picture and replied, "They came with different groups." Nonetheless, the two sides promptly denied the dating gossip, and it appeared to end there.

Lim Young Woong’s activities:

Lim Young Woong's 'Our Blues' music video accomplished 28 million perspectives and acquired prominence. The pre-release track 'Our Blues' from Lim Young Woong's first album 'IM HERO', released in May 2022, was embedded as an OST tune for the tvN show of a similar name, adding to the fame of the show. The music video for 'Our Blues' was dazzled by the warm voice of Lim Young Woong added to the scene in the show highlighting Lee Byung Hun and Shin Min Ah. Lim Young Woong kept on getting extraordinary love from the 2021 KBS 2TV show 'Young Lady and Gentleman' OST 'Love Always Runs Away' to the 2022 'Our Blues' OST, showing his presence as 'OST King'.

Soyou’s activities:

On July 26, Soyou will release the second mini-album Summer Recipe on a variety of online music sites. The image known as Summer Recipe has been released and draws attention. After one year and three months had passed since the release of her first mini album, Day & Night, in April 2022, Soyou put together Summer Recipe. In April of this current year, the song single Farewell Everyday conveyed profound inclination, and consideration is zeroing in on what sort of new sound Soyou will make a comeback this late spring.

