Are Lovely Runner's Song Geon Hee and Stray Kids' I.N long lost brothers? Here's why fans think so

Song Geon Hee recently earned a lot of recognition through his role in the hit K-drama Lovely Runner not only nationally but also internationally. The attention also brought a hilarious comparison fans made between him and Stray Kids’ I.N, saying that they could pass as ‘brothers’.

The fans started calling Song Geon Hee and Stray Kids’ I.N possible long-lost brothers. See why they think so here and it might even convince you that they are indeed doppelgangers.

Lovely Runner’s Song Geon Hee and Stray Kids’ I.N are doppelgangers?

It all started again when Song Geon Hee appeared as Kim Tae Sung in Lovely Runner and given the fact that it was one of the main roles, fans could not help but be captivated by him. His portrayal of Kim Tae Sung undoubtedly won the fans over and they fell in love with his quintessential second lead traits which made him another possible love interest for Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon).

During the show, many fans began noting that Song Geon Hee looked strikingly similar to a major K-pop idol, I.N of Stray Kids. There were many features of the Lovely Runner actor and the Stray Kids member that tipped the fans off in the 'long-lost brothers' direction.

1. Song Geon Hee and I.N’s facial features are amazingly similar

It is no surprise that one of the biggest reasons for fans making the comparison and calling Lovely Runner’s Song Geon Hee and Stray Kids’ I.N was their amazingly similar facial features. The face cuts of both the stars are almost exactly the same, they both have oval-like faces with much sharper chins.

Many pictures of the Lovely Runner actor and Stray Kids look like they are both doppelgangers. In the photo below, they are both taking a mirror selfie and with most of their faces hidden by the phone their face, they look like they are indeed ‘long-lost brothers’.

2. I.N and Song Geon Hee’s Hairstyle

Another reason might be their hairstyles. Song Geon Hee in Lovely Runner kept a similar haircut to I.N of Stray Kids which further cemented fans’ hilarious comparisons. Their hairstyles with the forehead covering layers that end in a wolf cut to make them look very similar.

3. Stray Kids’ I.N and Lovely Runner’s Song Geon Hee both have fox eyes

Another possible similarity drawn by the fans was that Song Geon Hee and I.N both have fox eyes. The shape of their eyes is quite similar consequently helping the idea of fans calling them long-lost brothers.

4. Song Geon Hee played a K-pop idol just like I.N in real life

Another hilarious parallel between them is that Song Geon Hee played the role of a K-pop idol just like I.N in real life. In Lovely Runner Song Geon Hee was seen as Kim Tae Sung bassist of the K-pop group in the drama, Eclipse. This brings him even closer to the similarities found by fans as I.N is part of one of the most influential K-pop groups Stray Kids.

Do Song Geon Hee and I.N know about the fans saying they look similar?

Song Geon Hee and I.N indeed know that fans have been saying that they look quite similar to each other and could pass as brothers. Song Geon Hee once shared with his fans on Bubble that he knew fans said he looked like I.N from Stray Kids and noted he had heard so much from fans that he felt like he was his younger brother.

Similarly, I.N from Stray Kids in one of his lives had mentioned that fans told him that he and Song Geon Hee look similar. The Stray Kids member said he felt honored to look like Song Geon Hee from Sky Castle. What do you think?

