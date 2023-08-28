Are SEVENTEEN and New Kids On The Block collaborating? Recent exchange on X leaves fans curious

Recently New Kids On The Block, an American boy band, shared a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) saying, '17' which SEVENTEEN, a K-pop boy group managed by Pledis Entertainment under HYBE reposted with a caption saying, '🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️'. This recent exchange between the two has left fans of both artists curious. Some hint it's a sign of a possible collaboration between the two artists. Nothing has been confirmed yet by the agency.

Will SEVENTEEN collaborate with New Kids On The Block?

SEVENTEEN, a K-pop group under HYBE, raises curiosity among fans after this mysterious exchange on X. This exchange between SEVENTEEN and New Kids On The Block was also reposted by Dem Jointz who is an American music producer. He is a known music personality in the K-pop industry. He's done some amazing work producing music for K-pop artists like EXO, NCT 127, BTS, SHINee, and more. He has also worked with artists from the American music industry like Kanye West, Anderson Paak, Travis Scott, and more. Netizens are wondering if Dem Jointz is the producer behind this possible collaboration between New Kids On The Block and SEVENTEEN. New Kids On The Block, also known as NKOTB in short, enjoyed early success in the 1980s. The group disbanded in 1994 but reunited in 2007 and has been active since as a boy group.

SEVENTEEN's recent activities

The K-pop boy group, SEVENTEEN made the record of being the first ever artist to sell 10 million physical album copies in a single calendar year via Circle Chart. The group also reached 10 million followers on Spotify. SEVENTEEN released their 10th EP FML in April 2023. FML was a huge success commercially. It had 4.6 million pre-orders. The EP FML was released with two lead singles titled Super and F*ck My Life. It became the best-selling K-pop album in history. The group held a two-day concert titled 'Follow' to Seoul in July 2023 at Gocheok Sky Dome. The group will be making their comeback as a full group in October 2023.

