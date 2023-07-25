Are Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Troye Sivan collaborating? Fans excited as Australian singer showers praise

In a recent interview, Troye Sivan shared his admiration for Hyunjin from the K-pop group Stray Kids. However, he also expressed his decision not to publicly crush any K-pop idols due to past experiences. Let's delve into his thoughts on Hyunjin and take a look at the recent achievements of Stray Kids.

Troye Sivan's praise for Hyunjin

During the interview, Troye Sivan showered Hyunjin with compliments, describing him as ‘super sweet,’ ‘really beautiful,’ and a ‘talented dancer.’ This came after Sivan had posted a TikTok video featuring fan cam videos of Hyunjin, set to the tune of his own song Rush. However, he jokingly stated that he won't publicly express his attraction to any K-pop star again, likely referencing the attention and speculation that his previous post had garnered.

In May, Troye Sivan and Hyunjin met at Dua Lipa and Versace's 'La Vacanza' fashion show in Cannes. The two artists even took a selfie together at the event. Hyunjin made a stylish statement in a beige outfit with black accessories, captivating attendees with his classic vibes and striking visuals.

Fans hopeful for a possible collaboration

When asked by the host, Triye Sivan mentioned that he would collaborate with Hyunjin in a heartbeat. Hearing this response fans are highly anticipating a possible collaboration and took to the internet to express their thoughts and views. Additionally, in the interview, Troye Sivan also mentioned that on expressing his previous intentions regarding Hyunjin, he received death threats from K-pop fans. Upon hearing this STAYs quickly took to social media to express disappointment on some of the fan's actions.

Meanwhile, On July 21, Stray Kids made history by becoming the first-ever K-pop group to headline the Lollapalooza Festival in Paris. The eight-member group enthralled an estimated 65,000 concertgoers at the Hippodrome ParisLongchamp. Their performances showcased their incredible talent, charisma, well-synchronized choreography, and unwavering confidence on stage.

