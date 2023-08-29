Are Stray Kids Hyunjin and Troye Sivan collaborating? Fans spot potential signs

Fans of Stray Kids, also known as STAYs are abuzz with speculation that a collaboration between Australian singer-songwriter and actor Troye Sivan and Stray Kids' Hyunjin is on the way. On August 28, 2023, STAYs took to social media to share their theories that Hyunjin would be featured on Sivan's remix of the song Rush.

How did the entire speculation begin?

Speculation about a collaboration between Troye Sivan and Hyunjin of Stray Kids arose after Sivan posted a TikTok video expressing his interest in singing with Hyunjin. In the video, Sivan shared a clip of himself alongside a fancam of Hyunjin dancing and said that he really liked Hyunjin and would love to collaborate with him. In May, the two singers met at Dua Lipa x Versace's La Vacanza 2023 Fashion Show, where they sat together, chatted, and took pictures. Hyunjin even appeared on Sivan's Instagram. The following month, Sivan shocked netizens by reposting a fan edit of Hyunjin on TikTok and captioning it, "Anyone know how to reach this man :///." Many STAYs commented on the post, teasingly suggesting that Sivan subscribes to Hyunjin's bubble created by JYPNation. Bubble is a subscription-based app where fans can message their favorite K-Pop idols. Sivan even liked and responded to some of the comments. However, Sivan later posted an update to TikTok, writing, That it was the last time he publicly crushed on a K-Pop star. He explained in an interview that he had started receiving death threats. Despite this, many fans still genuinely want to see a collaboration between Sivan and Hyunjin, knowing that Hyunjin is also a fan of Sivan's music.

But what made fans think the two artists are collaborating on Rush?

On August 28, 2023, English singer PinkPantheress revealed that she would be featured on Troye Sivan's Rush remix. This news has sparked speculation that a potential collaboration between the three artists could be in the works. PinkPantheress has recently begun following Stray Kids' Hyunjin on Instagram, which has only added fuel to the fire. When Sivan was recently asked about a potential collaboration with Hyunjin, he replied positively, saying that it would be so sick, and that would do that in a heartbeat. These rumors and speculations have quickly spread across social media like wildfire.

Various theories about a potential collaboration between Troye Sivan, Hyunjin, and PinkPantheress are circulating on social media. Fans have noticed that Sivan used a similar pattern when he announced PinkPantheress' involvement in the remix of Rush. He took to TikTok to express his wish to collaborate with the English singer, even incorporating one of her songs into his TikTok video, accompanied by similar captions. Some STAYs (Stray Kids fandom) believe they even heard a brief snippet of Hyunjin's voice at the end of PinkPantheress' video that announced the collaboration.

STAYs have pointed out that producer Zhone, who has worked on Rush, has also started following Hyunjin on Instagram. This has only added fuel to the fire of speculation that a collaboration between the three artists is in the works. As these theories continue to spread across social media, fans are becoming increasingly convinced that the trio is indeed gearing up for a collaboration. The Stray Kids community is now eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the collaboration between the Stray Kids member and Troye Sivan.

