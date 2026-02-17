Are The Glory co-stars Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun getting married? Here's why fans think so

Korean actors Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun surprised the world, their fans, and especially the viewers of the thriller drama The Glory when they confirmed that they were dating. After they crossed paths on the sets of the Song Hye Kyo starrer, they remained friends and began dating shortly after, as reported, however it seems that now the wedding bells are ringing for the two. Or so the fans are convinced, as they spotted the actress following a wedding planner account on her social media. The two sides are yet to make any statements on the matter.

Actor couple Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun seemingly eye marriage plans, here’s what we know

Lim Ji Yeon has not been subtle about her blooming love for fellow actor Lee Do Hyun, and rightly so. Her heart-filled eyes, visible during any talk about her boyfriend, have always invited adoration from each of their fandoms, and now it seems they may be ready for more. The 35-year-old was noted to have been following a wedding planner account from her Instagram handle, a detail that fans are convinced points to their upcoming wedding.

While the ‘Mrs Quokka | Wedding preparation and dating’ account includes other celebrity followers, it was Lim Ji Yeon’s unexpected follow that has invited questions about whether the couple is looking to say their I dos soon. Fans of the two have polarizing reactions to this, with some saying that it seems only natural that the duo would aim for marriage, while others have pointed out that Lee Do Hyun is very early into his career and may want to wait. A few have noted their 5-year age gap.

Amid all the speculations, there has been no update from the parties involved. They confirmed they were dating back in early 2023 and have been through the 30-year-old star’s military enlistment phase in their years of dating, remaining strong through it all.

ALSO READ: Lee Do Hyun gets discharged from military service: Is reunion with Go Min Si in Hong sisters’ drama his next big move?