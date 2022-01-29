Are we getting a BTS x Snoop Dogg collaboration soon?

Could a new BTS x Snoop Dogg collaboration possibly be in the works? On the morning of January 29, the social audio app ‘Clubhouse’ uploaded a video to their official Twitter account, sharing a clip of American rapper, songwriter and actor Snoop Dogg mentioning BTS when asked ‘How many feature requests do you get on a weekly basis?’

Snoop Dogg answered the question, sharing that he gets calls from some of the biggest artists in the world. However, when Snoop Dogg went on to say “I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now and I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do this s***”, the reaction was a chorus of listeners telling the rapper to go for it.

Check out the clip, below:

However, this isn’t the first time that we saw BTS and Snoop Dogg mentioned in the same sentence. In BTS’ track, ‘Hip Hop Phile’ from their 2014 album ‘Dark & Wild’, BTS’ RM mentions Snoop Dogg’s debut studio album ‘Doggystyle’ (released in November 1993) in the lyrics, referring to it as one of the albums he listened to, growing up. As a result, BTS' fans, ARMY, were especially excited by this news. Here are some of our favourite reactions to the news:

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has previously featured on soloist PSY’s 2014 single, ‘HANGOVER’. The American rapper even appeared in the music video for the track, which currently has over 354 million views on YouTube.

Keeping our fingers crossed for a BTS x Snoop Dogg collaboration!



