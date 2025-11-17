Are You Sure Season 2 trailer: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook take surprise 20-inch luggage trip, ‘Is this military?’

Following their discharge from the army, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook set out on an adventure. Kickstarting season 2 of their travel series, Are You Sure?!, the two singers were in for a surprise when they learned that it would remind them of their military days like never before. A special 20-inch bag limit was levied on the two, and they could not believe it. A new clip was shared by Disney+ detailing their adventure across Switzerland and Vietnam!

The new teaser for Are You Sure?! Season 2, starring BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, was shared, revealing how, initially unaware of the doom that awaits them, they were ambushed with a trip plan, making them hurriedly pack for it. Completely unprepared, the two were seen at the comforts of their home as they got ready for days of fun. More unbelievable moments awaited the singers as they were informed of the special requirement for the vacation, a maximum of 20-inch luggage, reminding them of their time in the military.

Check out the teaser below.

The clip also focuses on how similar but how different the two are who enlisted in the military as buddy soldiers and spent their army time of 1.5 years together at the same base. A complete contrast from season one of the show, it could be seen that they had not yet adjusted to being regular citizens as of then, and were slowly getting used to being their superstar selves. It is rumored that one day prior enlisted member, RM, would be joining them for a shoot during their stay in Switzerland, much like member V’s cameo during the Jeju leg of their vacation the last time.

The two are said to be touring across Switzerland and Da Nang, Vietnam, capturing their infallible chemistry and years of friendship.

ALSO READ: BTS to go on biggest tour ever with 65 stops including 30 shows in North America? 2026 comeback plans revealed