Are you a true KDrama fan? Get 10/10 on this 2020 Ultimate KDrama Quiz and find out!

Do you think you’ve watched almost all the dramas (or at least the ones that made waves) in 2020? Let’s find out!

In 2020, as the world struggled with the pandemic, some of the many people had the privilege to snuggle with their favourite KDramas. It was also the year when the gates of the KDrama universe were opened and it took the world by storm. Almost everywhere, the media was reporting about the Hallyu Wave, of discovering great KDramas, or of people recommending each other to watch their favourite ones.

The old KDrama enthusiasts were blessed with greater shows with powerful, intense storylines and even some cheesy dramas. But majorly, 2020 was the year for thrillers. We had Sweet Home, The World of The Married, The School Nurse Files, Extracurricular, The King: Eternal Monarch, Kingdom S2 and many more. There were other rom-com and light hearted stories too such as Start Up, Itaewon Class, The Uncanny Counter, Hi Bye, Mama! and more.

So if you think you’re a true KDrama fan, or just started out in 2020 binge watching KDramas left, right and centre, it’s time to test how well you remember them! Take this quiz to find out where you really do know all about these and other Korean dramas that were released in 2020 or not. Time to get your mind running!

