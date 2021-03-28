  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Are you a true KDrama fan? Take this zoomed in screenshot KDRAMA QUIZ to prove it!

It’s easy to remember the shows with the characters’ faces. But not so much without them. Let’s find out how much you actually focus while watching KDramas!
Mumbai
Are you a true KDrama fan? Take this zoomed in screenshot KDRAMA QUIZ to prove it!
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ah, the long holidays and the ample amount of time you get to watch your favourite KDramas is just pure bliss, isn’t it? Well, we’re here today to find out whether you really pay attention to the dramas or not. If you’re a true KDrama lover, this quiz will be a piece of cake for you. 

 

KDramas offer us their own world - full of surprises, aesthetic scenery, the direction and what not. Sure, we watch it for the characters, but the scenes need their own recognition too, right? So in this quiz, we’re giving you zoomed in images from any episode of any series and you have to guess it correctly. This is the time to get your binge-watching brain that stores multiple information to use!

 

Let’s see how well you do. Hwaiting! 

 

 

Also Read: Hyung line or Maknae line: Which line will help you win in Run BTS? Take this fun quiz to find out!

 

Could you guess all of them? Let us know what answer you received in the comments below! And oh, don’t forget to share it with your KDrama friends to flex too!

Credits :Studio SChorokbaem Media

You may like these
Tell us your favorite Kdrama tropes and we'll give you the 2021 Kdrama you should watch next! Take QUIZ
Park Shin Hye's Sisyphus: The Myth proves that it is more suited to binge watching as ratings continue to drop
Mafia consigliere to Prince Charming: 5 Reasons why we're obsessed with Song Joong Ki aka Vincenzo Cassano
Why Penthouse: War in Life is the unofficial King of Makjang dramas and one of the finest intense KDramas ever
Ok Taecyeon's Jang Joon Woo plays God while Song Joong Ki takes him down step by step in Ep 10 of Vincenzo
A blast from the past leaves fans shocked in Park Shin Hye's Sisyphus: The Myth; Han Tae Sul to meet Sigma
close