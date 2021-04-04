Are you a true MOA? Take this zoomed in TXT music video quiz and find out!
Mega rookies TOMORROW X TOGETHER had an almost-impossible benchmark and expectations when they debuted as BTS’ dongsaengs. It’s safe to say that they did manage to succeed some of those expectations! Since their debut in 2019 with the hit title track, CROWN, the group has grown from cute boys to stunning young adults in just a span of three years.
For many fans who couldn’t be with their favourite idol group since their debut, TXT was one of the bands that gave them closure. From receiving Rookie to Best New Artist awards in major K-Pop award shows, the five-member group has been conquering charts and winning trophies since a while.
All the recognition and applause was because of you, MOAs! We’re sure you remember every song of theirs. But do you remember the music video? Let’s find out!
