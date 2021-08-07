Are you an ultimate BLINK? Let's find out!

'BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA AND IN OUR HEARTS'! We are one day away from BLACKPINK's fifth debut anniversary. The gorgeous and talented girl group consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album 'Square One', which featured 'Whistle' and 'Boombayah'. These tracks went on to become their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

Over the years, BLACKPINK has achieved cult status in the music world with their record-breaking achievements and accolades. BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with 'Ice Cream', their collaboration with Selena Gomez and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with 'THE ALBUM'.

BLACKPINK's special anniversary project 4+1 (BLACKPINK and BLINKs) is a special one with amazing activities and events planned just for BLINKs. BLACKPINK released a special anniversary movie - BLACKPINK, The Movie on August 4, showcasing a never-seen-before side of the girl group. The members are also planning on hosting a special 'Pop-up' event and fun, eco-friendly merchandise, exclusively for fans!

This is a good time to test whether you are ultimate BLINK or not. Answer some BLACKPINK trivia questions and we will reveal what kind of a BLINK you are! Sounds, fun? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A BLINK thinks BLACKPINK's 'compelling individuality put together creates something revolutionary'

Are you excited to celebrate BLACKPINK's anniversary? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.