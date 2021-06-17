Are you an ultimate CARAT? Let's find out!

Let's have some fun while we wait for SEVENTEEN's comeback!

Self-producing idols and performers par excellence, SEVENTEEN is a force to reckon with! The talented and charismatic thirteen-member group consisting of S.Coups (leader) Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015, with their mini-album 17 Carat. The name SEVENTEEN is explained as "13 members + 3 units + 1 team", representing the 13 individual members from 3 different units (hip-hop, vocal, and performance) who all come together to form one group.

It is exciting times ahead for the multi-talented group! The talented thirteen-member group is all set to release their 8th mini-album Your Choice which will consist of seven unique and amazing tracks. The tracks include Heaven’s Cloud, title track Ready to love, Anyone, GAM3 BOI, Wave and Same Dream Same Mind Same Night. SEVENTEEN also released the first teaser video of the title track Ready To Love, and from the looks and sound of it, it looks like a beautiful heartbreak track!

Now, is a good time to test if you are a true CARAT (SEVENTEEN fandom name) or a fetus fan! Well, what are you waiting for, answer a few trivia questions about SEVENTEEN and we will reveal whether you are an ultimate CARAT or not. Sounds simple? Then what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

SEVENTEEN's new mini-album Your Choice will release on June 18 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

CARAT, Are you excited about Ready To Love? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Pledis Entertainment

