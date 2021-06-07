Are you an ultimate EXO L? Let's find out!

Let's have some fun while we wait for EXO's comeback!

EXO is here! It cannot be possibly described in words, what it really feels like. A mix of insurmountable joy, giddy happiness and nerve-tingling excitement with a slight tinge of nervousness is what EXO-Ls around the world must be feeling like. The talented, superstar boy group is celebrating its ninth debut anniversary by releasing a special anniversary album, Don't Fight The Feeling, to commemorate this special occasion.

The anniversary album is special and exciting for various reasons, first, all the members have participated in creating music for the album, second of all, Lay will be featuring on this album as well, returning to the group after four years. The adept vocalist and producer had participated in the group’s 2018 record Tempo, featuring on the Chinese version of its lead single, “Don’t Mess Up My Tempo” and making a cameo in the Korean music video as well. EXO is also planning a special Virtual reality event for fans to experience the group's music intimately, boosting their excitement even further!

Today is a good time to test your EXO knowledge with our little trivia quiz. We have a few trivia questions and corresponding options to go with it. All you have to do is choose the correct answers and we will reveal whether you are a newbie or an ultimate EXO L! Sounds, simple? Well, take our quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Don't Fight The Feeling makes EXO’s first group comeback in approximately one year and six months since “OBSESSION” in November 2019. Don't Fight The Feeling releases on June 7 at 6 pm KST that is 2:30 pm IST.

