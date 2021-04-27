Are you an ultimate MIDZY? Let's find out!

Let's have some fun while we wait for ITZY's comeback! Take our quiz and find out.

72 hours to go until ITZY's comeback! Yes, we are counting days and hours to ITZY's comeback, because we are very excited. ITZY is a 5 member girl group that debuted on February 19, 2019, with the release of their single album, It'z Different. Their debut album opened to a positive response from fans and critics worldwide and was loved by MIDZY worldwide. Their previous album was Not Shy which released on August 17, 2020. They are all set to make a comeback with their new album Guess Who on April 30.

Guess Who will have six unique and interesting tracks, including the title track Mafia in the Morning, which is co-produced, written and composed by JYP Entertainment's founder Park Jin Young himself! Other tracks include Sorry Not Sorry, Kidding Me, Tennis, Shoot and Wild Wild West. We are 3 days away from their comeback and we invite all the MIDZY to test their fan skills. All you have to do is answer some trivia questions about ITZY and we will reveal how deep you are in the ITZY rabbit hole! Sounds, easy? Take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

ITZY will be releasing their new album, Guess Who, on April 30, 1 pm KST.

ALSO READ: ITZY members reveal tracklist for their upcoming mini album, Guess Who

What are your quiz results? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×