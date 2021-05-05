Are you an ultimate NCTzen? Let's find out!

Let's have some fun while we wait for NCT Dream's comeback!

NCT Dream is coming in 5 days! It seems like forever since they last released their EP Reload in 2020. It is also amazing because Mark will be rejoining the group. For those uninitiated, Mark was previously announced to have graduated from the group back in 2018. This was due to the team’s age-limited system. Given the system, 4 other members, Renjun, Haechan, Jaemin and Jeno would have graduated last year too.

However, SM Entertainment announced a change in the system to keep the group fixed rather than have a rotation as originally planned. Mark was then announced to have rejoined the group, much to the delight of the fans. This will be Mark's first performance with the group in more than two years since We Go Up in September 2018. We are excited for the group's upcoming comeback, Hot Sauce, and going by the promos and teasers, it certainly looks like an animated, colourful, flavour, spicy and hot comeback!

But before that, we have some pertinent questions for you to test where you stand as a fan of NCT Dream. These are some amazing trivia questions about the members and only a true NCTzen can ace it! So all you have to do is answer these questions, test yourself as a fan and if you haven't scored well, you have 5 days to prep before they make their grand comeback on May 10 at 6 pm KST! Sounds simple? So what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now.

