Are you an ultimate ONCE? Let's find out!

TWICE is almost here and our heart might just burst with insurmountable joy and excitement! Dubbed as 'Nation's Girl Group', TWICE is considered one of the finest K-pop girl groups of all time. The talented girl group is composed of nine members - Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Twice was formed under the television program Sixteen (2015) and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) The Story Begins.

Since then, TWICE has risen to the ranks as one of the world's most loved and cherished girl groups. Today marks TWICE's much-awaited comeback with their 10th mini-album, Taste Of Love. According to the tracklist, the mini-album will contain seven songs, including the English version of their hit song ‘Cry For Me’. While each song will be available for digital and physical albums, ‘Cry For Me’ English version will only be available in the physical album. Out of the seven songs, two songs are written by Dahyun, and one by Jihyo, Nayeon and Mina each.

Today is a good time to put your TWICE knowledge to the test by answering a few trivia questions about the members. Your scores will reveal whether you are a Fetus (new) fan or an Ultimate ONCE! Sounds, simple? What are you waiting for! Take the quiz now:

Take the quiz below:

TWICE will be releasing the official music video for Alchohol Free at 2:30 pm IST.

