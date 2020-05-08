Ariana Grande is NOT happy with Justin Bieber's post on Tiger King star Carole Baskin's Stuck With U clip

After Justin Bieber posted a clip on Twitter of Tiger King star Carole Baskin and her husband Howard dancing to Stuck With U, Ariana Grande denied her approval on featuring Carole's video in the music video of her collab with Justin.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande made Beliebers and Arianators very happy when the duo revealed that they were going to release a collab titled Stuck With U today, i.e. May 8, 2020. What's lovely about their collaboration is that the sales and streams of the "prom song" will be donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation. Moreover, Justin prompted fans to send videos of themselves having fun during quarantine, dancing to the Stuck With U instrumental version. As the 26-year-old singer shared several heartwarming fan videos, there was one in particular that had everyone saying WTF!

The recent tweet by Justin sees the infamous Tiger King star Carole Baskin and her husband Howard, dressed in cheetah print jumpsuits along with tiger headgears and their cat in tow, dancing to Stuck With U instrumental. Bieber tweeted the bizarre video saying, "Tonight. #stuckwithu. He ain’t going nowhere." A mortified Ariana responded, "For the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ..... unique. Anyway, 7.5 hours!"

When a fan tweeted how he couldn't stop laughing, Ariana tweeted, back, "I am very glad someone is laughing Loudly crying face the f*****g heart attacks I had over this."

Check out Carole Baskin's Stuck With U video along with Ariana Grande's nervous posts below:

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ..... unique.

anyway, 7.5 hours ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

i am very glad someone is laughing the fucking heart attacks i had over this. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin fight the stigma surrounding depression: People look at it like a weakness

What do you have to say about Justin Bieber sharing Carole Baskin's Stuck With U clip without Ariana Grande's prior approval? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×