Ariana Grande to join BTS, TXT and more K-pop artists on Weverse as part of new partnership with HYBE

Ariana Grande will soon be joining Weverse as a part of the new contract with HYBE. Earlier it was reported that the global singer had severed ties with Scooter Braun and HYBE. But it was confirmed HYBE Corporation that under their partnership with Ariana Grande, the singer will be joining their fan-celebrity interaction platform Weverse. As a part of the deal, they will be exploring the singer's participation on the fan engagement platform and will also be collaborating with her beauty brand.

Arana Grande to join HYBE community platform Weverse

On June 14, HYBE Corporation announced that Ariana Grande had signed a new business partnership deal with HYBE’s American subsidiary HBA. As per the new partnership, Ariana Grande would be joining their online communication platform Weverse. Moreover, HYBE America will also be collaborating with Ariana Grande’s beauty brand REM Beauty.

It will be a great scope for both Ariana Grande and HYBE Corporation to expand their domains and explore new opprtunities. K-celebritites like BTS, BLACKPINK and communicate with their fans via Weverse.

Possibility of more global artists to join Weverse

On March 27, HYBE announced that it had teamed up with Universal Music Group for exclusive distribution rights. Under the new contract, Universal Music Group will have the rights to distribute physical albums and digital music of HYBE's artists worldwide. They will also be promoting the artists' activities in North America. Their collaboration will be expanding to HYBE's fan engagement platform, Weverse. It is an exciting prospect for both companies, as they are major players in the music industry.

This partnership hinted at the possibility of international stars like Taylor Swift and Rihana also joining Weverse.

Many Korean music labels, including BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment and BELIFT LABS, are subsidiaries of HYBE Corporation. The company has emerged as one of the key players in the South Korean music industry and has successfully joined the list of top music producers and talent agencies.

