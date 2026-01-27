Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing: ‘I am calling it off, it was a wonderful journey’

Popular singer and musician Arijit Singh has decided to step away from playback singing, officially announcing his decision through a post on social media. The singer stated that he will no longer take on projects as a vocalist as he moves forward in his career.

Arijit Singh announces his retirement from playback singing

Taking to his social media handle, Arijit Singh said, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Here’s the post:

As per reports, Arijit Singh has clarified that he will continue to honour the commitments he has already made and will complete them despite stepping away from playback singing. The artist has indicated that some pending projects will be released later this year, while he refrains from signing any new ventures as a vocalist going forward.

The musician has also stated that he does not intend to stop making music altogether, but instead plans to move forward independently as he continues to learn and evolve as an artist.

Arijit Singh’s career

Arijit Singh has enjoyed a long and successful career as a singer in Indian cinema, becoming a household name over the past decade. One of the most influential voices in the industry, Singh made his Bollywood playback debut with the song Raabta from the 2012 film Agent Vinod, composed by Pritam.

In 2013, Arijit rose to superstardom after singing multiple tracks in Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Over the years, the musician has lent his voice to several soulful melodies and high-energy numbers.

Some of his most popular Hindi songs include Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Gerua, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and many others.

Apart from his illustrious Bollywood career, Arijit has also worked extensively in other languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, and more.

