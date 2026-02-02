Arijit Singh’s Love Story: Singer's marriage to divorcee and his childhood friend Koel Roy

The highly talented singer, Arijit Singh’s songs have long been the soundtrack to love and heartbreak for millions, but behind the soulful voice lies a deeply personal journey marked by quiet resilience. Recently, Arijit is back in the news due to announcing his retirement from singing, interest has also turned toward the singer’s guarded personal life, one he has deliberately kept away from constant public scrutiny.



Early fame and relationship



Arijit’s first brush with national attention came in 2005 through the reality show Fame Gurukul. During this phase, the multiple award-winning artist reportedly formed a close bond with fellow contestant Ruprekha Banerjee. Years later, the two are believed to have married privately. However, the relationship was short-lived and ended in divorce within a year. Neither spoke publicly about the separation, but the period is often described as emotionally turbulent, occurring before Arijit had fully found stability in his career.



Finding love again and secret wedding



After his divorce, Arijit found comfort in a bond that predated fame altogether. His childhood friend and neighbour from Murshidabad, Koel Roy, re-entered his life during a calmer, more introspective period. Koel, who had also been previously married and had a daughter, shared a similar understanding of life, allowing their relationship to grow away from the spotlight.

According to several reports, in January 2014, Arijit and Koel married quietly at the Tarapith temple in West Bengal. The ceremony followed traditional Bengali customs and was attended only by close family. Today, the couple is raising three children, two sons together and Koel’s daughter from her earlier marriage. Despite global fame, Arijit continues to live modestly, often spending time in his hometown and choosing simplicity over spectacle.

Arijit Singh’s love story is not defined by glamour, but by growth. From an early marriage and heartbreak to a second chance built on trust and familiarity, his journey mirrors the emotional depth found in his music. In choosing a quieter life with Koel Roy, Arijit has shown that sometimes, the most meaningful stories are the ones lived away from the spotlight.

