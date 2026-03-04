ARIRANG: BTS drops surprise post-midnight 14-song tracklist with SWIM as lead; RM locks maximum songwriting credits

The world is gearing up for the release of BTS’ new album called ARIRANG, all set for March 20, 2026. Ahead of the drop, the septet unveiled their 14-song tracklist, 20 minutes past midnight KST on March 4. With this, the title track for the group's comeback was revealed to be SWIM, with producing credits to none other than Tyler Spry, who has previously worked on Bad Bunny’s DeBí TiRAR MáS FOTos, which clinched the Album of the Year award at the Grammys.

Other major credits on the record include those of OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder and Diplo, who have openly spoken about their involvement in the album. Member RM has songwriting credits in all 13 tracks whose details have been revealed so far. SUGA and J-Hope have also contributed to 11 and 10, respectively, with Jungkook appearing in 4, followed by Jimin and V in a couple each. Member Jin, who was on a solo tour during most of the creation of the album, is the only one without a mention in the credits.

No.29, the 6th track on the album, which seemed to be a hidden card at first, with only its title being revealed so far, is said to be the interlude. Neither the songwriters nor any other information has been made available for it. With fans betting on a big feature for the album, BTS may just skip it altogether this time around.

The full BTS’ ARIRANG tracklist is as follows, alongside member credits:

Track 1: Body to Body - RM, SUGA, j-hope

Track 2: Hooligan - RM, j-hope, SUGA & Jungkook

Track 3: Aliens - Composers/Songwriters: RM, j-hope, SUGA & Jungkook

Track 4: FYA - Composers/Songwriters: RM, SUGA & Jungkook

Track 5: 2.0 - Composers/Songwriters: RM, j-hope, SUGA, V & Jungkook

Track 6: No. 29 (interlude)

Track 7: SWIM - Composers/Songwriters: RM

Track 8: Merry Go Round - Composers/Songwriters: RM, SUGA, jhope

Track 9: NORMAL - Composers/Songwriters: RM, j-hope, SUGA

Track 10: Like Animals - Composers/Songwriters: RM

Track 11: they don't know ‘bout us - Composers/Songwriters: RM, SUGA, j-hope & Jimin

Track 12: One More Night - Composers/Songwriters: RM, SUGA, j-hope

Track 13: Please - RM, SUGA, j-hope

Track 14: Into the Sun - RM, SUGA, j-hope, V & Jimin

