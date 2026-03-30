ARIRANG: BTS earns 7th no. 1 on Billboard 200 chart with over 500K in physical sales

Lucky number seven for BTS as ARIRANG goes big! The South Korean septet’s latest album has already begun setting many records that will be tough to break anytime soon. As per the latest update, their 5th studio album has landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marks the group’s seventh top rank on the list, showcasing their continued popularity in the US, managing to do so with more than half a million album units (physical and digital) copies sold.

BTS’ ARIRANG unfurls magic atop Billboard 200 chart with seventh No.1

With a debut on the Billboard list with 641K equivalent album units, out of which 532K are pure sales (physical and digital albums), BTS continues to showcase its prowess across the world. Impressively, this has also broken the team’s own record for the biggest K-Pop album debut in US history with ARIRANG, overtaking their 2020 release, MAP OF THE SOUL : 7. It is also the biggest sales week for an album by a group in more than a decade. The official chart is dated April 4, paving the way for more success for the group, including the ever-increasing excitement for a possible No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 debut for SWIM.

Previously, six other albums by RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. They are as follows, from the newest to the oldest: Proof (2022), BE (2020), MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 (2020), MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA (2019), Love Yourself Answer (2018), and Love Yourself Tear (2018).

ARIRANG’ by BTS earned 110 million streams on its first day of release on Global Spotify, with 14 charting songs, and became the biggest album debut of 2026 so far. It also continued to be the most-streamed album in the week that followed across multiple platforms. Moreover, the title track of the record, SWIM has remained atop the Global Spotify chart for 9 days so far, earning close to 10 million streams each day.

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