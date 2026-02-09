ARIRANG: Diplo confirms contribution to BTS album is his ‘biggest work yet’, says it will ‘shock the world’

BTS is going big! The South Korean septet’s upcoming 5th regular album is gearing up ot be their biggest release yet, and with almost two months of prep while in the US, the team has scouted some of the most famed names in the industry to join as composers and producers on it. Recently, it was revealed that Diplo has contributed to the record, and during a recent chat with TMZ, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, calling it his biggest work yet.

Diplo speaks up on his ‘biggest’ music contribution on BTS’ 5th album ARIRANG

Opening up about the group’s upcoming album ARIRANG, the American DJ shared how it would be surprising for everyone witnessing it, "I just feel so lucky because I've been working for three decades and to link up with a group like that, and have them trust me and do some awesome music ... honestly, it's gonna shock the world," Diplo said on Saturday night. He added with a glint in his eyes that it would be the "Craziest album ever."

Opening up about his experience working with RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, he said, "They're so hands-on. They're so creative. I can't believe it." He seemed particularly impressed with the youngest one’s singing ability and perfect pitch, "Jungkook -- no autotune. Perfect voice."

With some very big collaborations and his own releases in the past many years of working in the music industry, he thinks it’s unlike anything he’s worked on before, "For sure, it's gonna be the biggest thing I've ever done."

Meanwhile, BTS will release their 14-track album on March 20, 2026, following a break of three years and nine months. It will be followed by a world tour spanning 34 stops across 81 dates. It was also revealed that BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG live will be streamed on March 21 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST) on Netflix. Additionally, a feature-length documentary called BTS: THE RETURN will be released on March 27 on the same platform.

ALSO READ: BTS to walk ‘King’s Road’ during Gwanghwamun Square comeback live? Here’s what we know