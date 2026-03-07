ARIRANG: Diplo reveals BTS didn’t want typical pop sound for comeback, recalls Bang Si Hyuk reaching out in 2024

We are less than a couple of weeks away from the release BTS’ post-military comeback album, ARIRANG. All set for a grandiose return, the boy group would be unveiling a 14-track record, making their comeback after three years and nine months. Among the many producers and composers who have worked on new music with the team, Diplo has repeatedly spoken about his best work yet being on it. In a new interview, the American DJ has opened up about how the talks about this album started all the way back in 2024.

Diplo reveals how BTS’ ARIRANG turns them into more than just global stars

Spilling the beans on the producing bit of the album, he told Complex, “We went through tons of songs and spent months in the studio shaping the sound, digging into textures and moods that felt unexpected but still true to them.”

After the tracklist was shared this past week, numerous famed producers were unveiled to have worked on ARIRANG, many of whom Diplo seemed to have made possible. He revealed the group’s vision with this release, “We brought in some sick collaborators, like my Bison writers, Flume, JPEGMAFIA, etc., but the goal was to let BTS’ creativity shine and let them speak their stories as grown men — to show evolution, depth, and perspective.”

With ARIRANG, the 47-year-old thinks, Korean music is taking a big step into the future and tries to prove that the septet is a ‘creative force to be reckoned with.’ He thanked the team to have let him be a part of it.

Recalling that the man behind BTS and their multi-label company HYBE, Bang Si Hyuk, first reached out to him in November 2024, back when the members were still on military hiatus, he shared that he was asked to produce this album and had a clear goal in mind. He added, “They didn’t want a typical pop producer. They wanted someone who would take chances, someone who could help them build a project left of center and rebellious. I remember him saying, ‘Let’s do something revolutionary.’”

Meanwhile, ARIRANG, the fifth regular album from BTS, drops on March 20, 2026.

