ARIRANG: OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder says BTS album is ‘craziest thing I've done’, assures fans will love it

Fervor for BTS’ upcoming album, ARIRANG, has been at an all-time high, especially since the tickets for their upcoming world tour went live and the announcement of a Gwanghwamun Square performance. Among the many composers and producers who have worked with the group on the album previously, Diplo confirmed his contribution, and now, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder has chimed in about it being a ‘crazy’ thing in his own career.

After Diplo, Ryan Tedder calls the BTS album one of his biggest works done

Speaking to the crowd during the group’s set for the OneRepublic From Asia, With Love 2026 in Seoul concert, he spoke about how he has two jobs, one in his own group and one back in the studio with many artists. Ryan Tedder then said, “Most recently, I did a lot of work on the upcoming BTS album,” earning loud cheers from them. Asking attendees whether they wanted to hear more, he said, and started off by building hype around his work with the septet, "Working on BTS' new album is truly amazing... You'll probably love it."

He went on to share his praise for the group and their work, "I’ll say this. It absolutely blew me away how talented they (BTS) were. Honestly, it's one of the craziest things I've ever worked on in my whole career. Ever. It’s crazy. I think I know you're going to love it. So that’s all I’m going to say.” He then joked, "I think I'll get in trouble if I say more, so I'll stop here."

The man behind contributions to Grammy-winning albums like Adele's 21 and 25, and Taylor Swift's 1989, has dipped his toes in the world of K-pop many times before. From BLACKPINK’s Lisa's ROCKSTAR, TWICE's CRY FOR ME, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Back for More and Do It Like That, and he has even worked on BTS’ Jimin's Be Mine. With many hits under his own group, the One Republic star managed to raise the stakes for the upcoming album even further.

BTS will release their 5th full-length album ARIRANG on March 20, 2026.

