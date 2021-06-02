Arjun Kapoor is grateful to Dibakar for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Thank you for not trusting me too much

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar had an OTT release recently and since then, fans have been gushing over Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's performance. Now, Arjun has penned a note of gratitude to director Dibakar Banerjee and shared some unseen BTS photos.

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are getting a lot of appreciation for their OTT premiered film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. From celebs to fans, all have the story of a Haryanvi cop and a corporate employee in the dark comedy and since it premiered on an OTT platform, the reviews have been great. Amid all the appreciation, Arjun has gone ahead and penned a note of gratitude to his director Dibakar Banerjee on his Instagram handle. Along with it, he shared unseen photos from the shooting days.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun penned a long thank you note for Dibakar and expressed how he built the character Pinky from inside him. Arjun expressed that he was glad that Dibakar did not trust him too much with a character like Pinky and built it from scratch. He wrote, "Pinky gave me a chance to challenge myself. Pinky gave me a chance to question my understanding of the beliefs prevalent in our country. Pinky gave me a chance to work with a mind that is unlike anyone else’s."

Further, he added how Dibakar's creation in the form of a character like Pinky gave him a chance to take his craft to unchartered territories. Arjun continued, "Thank you #DibakarBanerjee for all those torturous, tiring, exhausting, mentally consuming days, without which there would be no Pinky and no redemption for an actor like me seeking to find new pastures so that I could take my craft to unchartered territories. Thank you for not trusting me too much and building this man from scratch. You have built Pinky with me, from within me, from all the hidden parts of me. That is what has made it all so much pure and so, so, so gratifying. Thank you."

The film stars Arjun as a Haryanvi cop who gets involved with Sandeep aka Parineeti. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghubir Yadav in important roles. It is produced by Yash Raj Films and released initially in theatres on March 19, 2021. It premiered in Prime Video on May 20, 2021.

