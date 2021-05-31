Arjun Kapoor's furry friend Max joins him to watch Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar; GF Malaika Arora has THIS to say

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra released on OTT platform. The lead actor Arjun shared a cute video featuring his pet Max and him enjoying the film at home. Arjun's ladylove Malaika Arora was quick to react to the video.

Over the past few days, a film that has managed to create a lot of buzz on social media post its OTT release is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead as Pinky and Sandeep, the film released on Prime Video and has been getting rave reviews from celebs, fans and audience. Arjun's performance as the Haryanvi cop is winning praise and amid this, the actor went ahead to share a cheeky video of his pet Max also watching the film with him. This cute post has managed to evoke a reaction from Arjun's ladylove Malaika Arora as well.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a video in which he is seen sitting on the floor while his pet dog Max is seen sitting on the bed. The film playing on the projector screen is Arjun's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Max could be seen watching it with Arjun. As Arjun turned his face towards Max to check on it, the pet too looked away. The cute video of Arjun and Max enjoying the film together won everyone's hearts including Malaika's as well. She went ahead and wrote, "So cute", in the comment section.

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "Even Max managed to find the time to watch #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar after hearing the rave reviews... have u seen it yet?" Apart from Malaika, Rhea Kapoor and Tiger Shroff also loved the video of Arjun and Max and they showered love on them in the comments. Audiences and critics have given two thumbs up for Arjun's corrupt cop act in the film and he has been humbled with the response. Arjun has maintained, "SAPF was an extremely satiating experience for me as an actor. It really took me to places that I didn’t imagine going and all the appreciation I’m getting is because Dibakar saw me as Pinky Dahiya. I'm overwhelmed because I know how much Dibakar told me to believe in myself and submit to his process."

The film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Yash Raj Films. It was supposed to be released in 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 lockdown last year, it was postponed to this year. After its release in theatres, the film premiered on Prime Video and managed to impress everyone. Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and others shared their reviews of the film on social media and praised Arjun and Parineeti as well.

