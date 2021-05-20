Arjun Kapoor's Sardar Ka Grandson leaked on Tamilrockers & other torrent sites; Full HD up for free download

Featuring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh and others, Sardar Ka Grandson released on OTT platform this week. As per a report, the new film was available for free download on several sites.

A film that was released this week on Netflix is Sardar Ka Grandson featuring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh and others. While the film released on Tuesday, it was reported that soon after it premiered, the full HD print of Sardar Ka Grandson was available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites. It seems that after several other Bollywood, Hollywood, South films like Arjun, Neena and Rakul starrer also has become another victim of piracy.

As per a report of India.com, the full HD print of Sardar Ka Grandson was available for download on torrent sites for users. In the past, several actions have been taken against Tamilrockers and other torrent sites that leak films on the internet. However, their menace continues to hamper the movie business. Now, Arjun and Rakul's family tale has become another target of the same. The film began streaming on Netflix on Tuesday. It is a tale of a grandson, played by Arjun, who decides to fulfill his grandmother's wish to go to her house in Lahore, Pakistan.

Besides Sardar Ka Grandson, many other films like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Mumbai Saga, Ludo, Chhalaang, Laxmii and many more have become the target of piracy by these websites like Tamilrockers. Several cases also have been registered against these torrent sites. However, reportedly, every time a site gets banned, it shows up again with a new domain name. Recently, when Radhe released, Salman Khan himself had put out a stern warning in a video where he encouraged people not to watch the pirated version and refrain from doing it.

(Disclaimer: We do not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We urge you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

