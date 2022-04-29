Arjun Mathur, Kalki, Sobhita snap a happy selfie with Made in Heaven team; Fans say 'announce dates already'

It was a big day for fans of Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven on Thursday as the second season of the much loved web series was officially announced. The announcement took place at Amazon Prime Video's mega event in Mumbai which saw the streaming platform announce as many as 41 titles along with big actors in attendance. The team of Made In Heaven were also present as the first look of the show's second season was unveiled.

On Friday, lead actor Arjun Mathur, who had received an International Emmy nomination for his performance in the first season, shared a happy selfie. Snapping a picture with the core cast of Made In Heaven 2, Arjun was all smiles with his gang. The happy selfie featured his co-stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shashank Arora. That's not all, MIH2 creative personnel Alankrita Srivastava and Neeraj Ghaywan also posed for the selfie.

Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, "#MadeInHeaven Season 2 Backstage / Onstage with just a few representatives of our extremely large cast and crew. Thank you @primevideoin for a such a fun day/night. It was really special being surrounded by unlimited talent and being absolutely gobsmacked with the upcoming slate of series and films." Needless to say, fans were quite pumped about the team photo.

Fans demanded that dates be announced at the soonest. One fan wrote, "Heavens! Announce the date already, Arjun!" While another fan wrote. "The A-team is back." One netizen pointed out her concerns and commented, "Can’t wait wasn’t sure we would see the day (sic)."

