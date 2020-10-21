Arjun Mathur opens up on his International Emmy nomination, reveals why it wasn't difficult to play a gay role

Arjun Mathur's work in Made In Heaven made the cut and the actor was beyond thrilled when he first received the news. Read on to know what he has to say.

Come 23 November and Arjun Mathur will know if he has bagged the Best Performance by an Actor at the International Emmys. Last month, the International Emmys released its nomination list and Arjun Mathur found himself nominated alongside three other actors from across the world in the Best Actor category. Arjun's work in Made In Heaven made the cut and the actor was beyond thrilled when he first received the news.

Speaking to DNA, Arjun recalled the moment and said, "I honestly had a really difficult time believing it for the first few minutes. I thought, someone has played a prank, it's a lie or some kind of a joke. But that was not the case. It took me some time and phone calls from various people to confirm the news and then I started to believe it."

When asked what made him say yes to a complex character such as Karan Mehra. Arjun said, "As soon as I read the content, the script and understood the stance that it was seeking against patriarchy, misogyny and all our archaic traditions, etc, and the support that it was giving to the community, I wanted to be a part of all of that."

Apart from being a wedding planner, Karan's character was also gay. But did Arjun have any inhibitions of playing a gay role? The actor said, "No, not at all. Because it was always supposed to be a very straightforward, alpha male, masculine character, except that he liked to sleep with men. So, there was really no difficulty. Of course, I am myself a heterosexual man so, every time I had to get intimate with a man, I would get a little edgy, but that was only for a moment. I had no difficulty whatsoever."

He added, however, that it is difficult for people to sometimes accept that there is no difference between playing a gay or straight character.

Credits :DNA India

