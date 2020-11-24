Arjun Mathur shares his International Emmys speech despite not winning, fans say 'you're already a winner'

Despite not bagging the top spot at the International Emmys 2020, Arjun Mathur was flooded with wishes from fans, industry friends and family who applauded the actor for his nomination.

The International Emmys 2020 took place on Monday night and India was in for a huge surprise as Netflix's Delhi Crime bagged the Best Drama series with competition from all over the world. Apart from the critically acclaimed series, Four More Shots Please 2 was nominated in the Best Comedy series category, whereas Arjun Mathur was nominated as Best Actor for Made in Heaven. While the latter did not win, Arjun received a sea of support on social media.

Prior to the International Emmys, Arjun Mathur had revealed that the actor was told to prepare a 30-second speech. He went on to revealed that irrespective of the outcome, he would still share the speech with his fans and followers. And Arjun did just that. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of his speech which he had written a piece of paper. The actor wrote how he dedicated his nomination to the people of India.

The caption for Arjun's post read, "So there was this speech that I didn’t get a chance to make. I did say I’ll share it here, regardless. Bear with the handwriting Peace and Love." Check out Arjun Mathur's post below:

Despite not bagging the top spot, Arjun was flooded with wishes from fans, industry friends and family who applauded the actor for his nomination and reiterated that he was already a winner in their eyes.

Take a look at some of the comments on his post:

Meanhwile, Delhi Crime's win sent the entire industry into euphoria as Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar among others wished the team for its historic win.

