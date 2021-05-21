Army of the Dead is finally on Netflix & reviews are in; Here’s what netizens think of Zack Snyder’s latest

Before you venture into the thrilling world of Zack Snyder’s post-zombie-apocalyptic-world via Army of the Dead, scroll down to see what Twitterati thinks of the film.

Army of the Dead finally had its Netflix release in India today, and the reviews are in! Just ahead of the weekend as you gear up to dive deep into the zombie apocalypse movie, hear what Twitterati has to say about the 2.5-hour long film. For the unversed, the feature is based on a zombie outbreak in Vegas, for which director Zack Snyder derived inspiration from a 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead.

The feature follows the aftermath of a zombie outbreak, after which the undead have been confined to Las Vegas, which is slated for nuclear destruction. Now, a group of mercenaries must take the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest Las Vegas casino heist amid the zombie apocalypse. Directed by the famous Zack Snyder, the screenplay (which he also co-wrote) is by Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. The film stars dynamic stars like Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt. Scroll down to see what netizens thought of Snyder’s latest.

One said: “#ArmyOfTheDead is the craziest Snyder film. It is literally the best zombie film I have watched. It’s such a refreshing take, I can’t wait to see more of this world. Had an absolute blast!! #alwaysbetondead.” While another tweeted: “We saw #ArmyOfTheDead last night and wow, that was the most emotional zombie film I’ve ever seen. It’s so damn heavy that the moments of levity are absolutely needed to ease the pain. I really enjoyed it and damn I wasn’t the same after. Great fucking job @ZackSnyder.”

One social media user even named it his favourite movie, saying: “Army of the Dead was fantastic. Probably my favorite zombie and or heist movie now. #ArmyOfTheDead.” And another said: “I've said it already - I'm not really a fan of zombies. But #ZackSnyder goes beyond that, as I knew he would. Not only does he add new layers to the genre, he makes you care deeply for these characters whilst making you reflect about life. I loved it! #ArmyOfTheDead”

