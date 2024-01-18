‘ARMY gave me a lot of strength’: BTS' Jimin's dad shares sweet letter, idol’s photo from military graduation

BTS member Jimin's father shared a glimpse of a significant milestone in the idol's military service on his cafe's official social media. Recently, pictures were posted showcasing Jimin proudly wearing his military uniform alongside his family, marking the completion of the graduation ceremony and signaling the end of his five weeks of basic military training.

BTS' Jimin’s dad shares photos from ceremony

BTS Jimin's father, using the cafe's official social media platform, recently shared pictures from the Like Crazy singer's military trainee graduation ceremony. In his post, Jimin's father expressed gratitude to the dedicated fanbase, known as ARMYs, acknowledging their unwavering support during this period of Jimin's military service.

Captioning the post in multiple languages, Jimin's father acknowledged the support he and Jimin received, reflected on Jimin's training period, looked ahead to the future, and expressed heartfelt gratitude. The pictures included shots of Jimin posing during his ceremony and later with his award.

The caption read “Hello, I'm ZM-illennial

Did you all bring your umbrellas? Like it's going to rain soon

It's cloudy. For those who were waiting for the news of the rain, I'd like to send my comfort to those who were worried, and I hope you have a moist day.

If it's long, if it's short, it's a five-week completion ceremony

It's over. Thanks to ARMY's support and love, 1 year and 5 months can be a long time, but it can be a short time. Spring rain, rainy rain, showers, and heavy rain will be next to you

ARMY gave me a lot of strength

I heartily thank you.”

Jimin, alongside Jungkook, commenced their military service at the 5th Infantry Division Key Resolve Training Unit in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, on December 12. Following five weeks of basic military training, they successfully concluded the graduation ceremony on January 17th.

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s recent trainee graduation

Set to commence their duties on January 18, Jimin and Jungkook share a unique connection to the 5th Infantry Division, where fellow member Jin serves as an assistant training instructor. The division, located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, represents a meaningful choice for the trio. While they will be part of the same division, the specific roles and responsibilities of Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin may vary depending on their deployment within the unit.

On the same day as the graduation ceremony, Jimin took a moment to connect with fans through Weverse, sharing a heartfelt handwritten letter. Reflecting on military life, he acknowledged its varying pace. Jimin reassured fans that he and Jungkook stay in touch through public phones, praising Jungkook for his dedication to military life. Looking ahead, Jimin expressed his anticipation for the next phase of his military service.

